Sheinbaum Confirms Communication with Trump Remains Good
(MENAFN) Mexican Leader Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed on Monday that her communication with U.S. Leader Donald Trump remains "very good."
Her statement followed Trump’s confirmation on Sunday that he had suggested deploying American forces to Mexico to support the fight against drug cartels.
Trump also described Sheinbaum as a "lovely woman, but she is so afraid of the cartels," prompting media questions about his remarks.
When asked for a response, Sheinbaum expressed her reluctance to initiate a public argument with the U.S. leader. She noted that despite differing views, their interactions have remained respectful.
"In just over three months of his government, we’ve had more than five calls, and the communication is good. Sometimes we don’t agree, but we say it in the telephone call, and there has been respect,” she stated, underscoring the importance of private diplomatic exchanges over public confrontations.
Sheinbaum further emphasized that she prefers diplomatic matters to be handled through direct conversations rather than via the media.
"So I don’t want the communication between President Trump and I, between the United States and Mexico, to be through the media and statements to the media,” she added.
On Saturday, Sheinbaum disclosed that she had rejected Trump’s proposal to deploy U.S. military personnel into Mexican territory to help tackle organized crime groups, reiterating her position on preserving national sovereignty while addressing security concerns.
