REDTAG Opens Its Doors at Tawar Mall, Qatar
(MENAFN- SOCIATE) REDTAG, the trusted name in value fashion and homeware, has opened its latest store in Doha. Located in the popular Tawar Mall, the new store reflects REDTAG’s commitment to offering affordable, trend-led apparel to families across the region.
The 1,107-square-metre space offers a vibrant and welcoming retail environment, designed to enhance the everyday shopping experience. From Ladies and Men to Boys, Girls, and Homeware, each section of the store is carefully selected to embody REDTAG’s promise of stylish, comfortable, and great-value everyday essentials.
To mark the grand opening, customers can enjoy limited-time special offers starting from QAR 10, 15, and 20 on selected items, an exciting opportunity to shop quality fashion at unbeatable prices.
REDTAG's customer-first approach is demonstrated by this new store, whether looking for everyday essentials or standout fashion and homeware finds, visitors can now enjoy the full REDTAG experience in a prime location at Tawar Mall.
