India commands first civil defense trainings in very long time
(MENAFN) The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has instructed several states to conduct mock security drills on May 7 to strengthen civil defense measures in case of an attack. This is the first such drill since 1971 and comes in the wake of rising tensions with Pakistan following a terrorist attack in Kashmir in April that killed 26 civilians.
The drills will include the activation of air raid sirens, training civilians and students in protective measures, and practicing blackout procedures. States have also been directed to camouflage critical infrastructure and rehearse evacuation plans to ensure a coordinated emergency response. These exercises are aimed at preparing for potential hostile threats.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously granted full operational freedom to the armed forces, allowing them to determine the nature and timing of India’s response to the Kashmir attack. Following the attack, Pakistan tested two missiles, signaling increased military readiness. Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia also warned that his country would retaliate fully if India attacked or disrupted vital water supplies under the Indus Waters Treaty.
On Monday, President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Modi to offer condolences and expressed Russia’s support for India in its fight against terrorism. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also spoke with his Pakistani counterpart, offering Moscow's assistance in resolving the tensions if both India and Pakistan agree to negotiate.
