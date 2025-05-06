Shoplazza Sponsors Hassan Sunny's Seattle Visit, Empowering Youth Through Soccer And Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As one of the most influential and inspiring footballers for Asian soccer fans, Hassan Sunny brought both experience and passion to the field. He earned his first international cap for the Singapore National Team two decades ago, has made 115 international appearances, and was named to the 2020 AFF Championship Team of the Tournament. His excellence between the posts earned him a ranking as the 18th best goalkeeper in the world by The Daily Telegraph. In 2023, his standout performance-making 11 crucial saves against Thailand-helped China narrowly advance to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, sparking a surge in popularity across the Chinese-speaking world.

During his Seattle visit, Hassan led hands-on training sessions, engaged in coaching workshops, and shared his professional journey through a path to pro discussion with United Sports FC founder Ye Tian, league officials, and FIFA ambassador. His special guest appearance in a United Sports FC match not only energized the crowd and promoted the men's team in the Premier Soccer League, but also served as a meaningful gesture to connect professional football with the next generation of young players in the local community.

The initiative reflects Shoplazza's ongoing commitment to supporting youth development and cross-cultural engagement through technology. As a leading global e-commerce platform, Shoplazza empowers brands and organizations with tools to grow digitally while fostering meaningful social impact.

"Youth sports build more than just skill - they shape confidence, discipline, and connection," said a Shoplazza spokesperson. "We're proud to support Hassan's journey and help provide a platform for young talent to thrive."

In addition, United Sports FC's official fanware store was recently launched using the Shoplazza platform, offering the club a robust e-commerce solution to better engage its growing fanbase. The collaboration showcases the potential of digital tools in advancing community-focused sports organizations.

About United Sports FC

United Sports FC is a non-profit, full-service soccer club primarily based in Bellevue, Washington. Founded by Ye Tian, the former Chinese national women's football coach, United Sports FC is dedicated to providing a direct pathway and comprehensive support services for aspiring soccer players. With over 20 years of professional experience in Super League and international football coaching, Ye Tian brings a wealth of expertise to the club, helping young athletes achieve their dreams.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a leading Canadian e-commerce platform empowering global businesses to build, launch, and grow their online stores. With a robust omnichannel infrastructur , Shoplazza simplifies how merchants connect with customers across online, in-store, and social channels. Learn more at .

