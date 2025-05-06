Shoplazza Sponsors Hassan Sunny's Seattle Visit, Empowering Youth Through Soccer And Technology
During his Seattle visit, Hassan led hands-on training sessions, engaged in coaching workshops, and shared his professional journey through a path to pro discussion with United Sports FC founder Ye Tian, league officials, and FIFA ambassador. His special guest appearance in a United Sports FC match not only energized the crowd and promoted the men's team in the Premier Soccer League, but also served as a meaningful gesture to connect professional football with the next generation of young players in the local community.
The initiative reflects Shoplazza's ongoing commitment to supporting youth development and cross-cultural engagement through technology. As a leading global e-commerce platform, Shoplazza empowers brands and organizations with tools to grow digitally while fostering meaningful social impact.
"Youth sports build more than just skill - they shape confidence, discipline, and connection," said a Shoplazza spokesperson. "We're proud to support Hassan's journey and help provide a platform for young talent to thrive."
In addition, United Sports FC's official fanware store was recently launched using the Shoplazza platform, offering the club a robust e-commerce solution to better engage its growing fanbase. The collaboration showcases the potential of digital tools in advancing community-focused sports organizations.
About United Sports FC
United Sports FC is a non-profit, full-service soccer club primarily based in Bellevue, Washington. Founded by Ye Tian, the former Chinese national women's football coach, United Sports FC is dedicated to providing a direct pathway and comprehensive support services for aspiring soccer players. With over 20 years of professional experience in Super League and international football coaching, Ye Tian brings a wealth of expertise to the club, helping young athletes achieve their dreams.
About Shoplazza
Shoplazza is a leading Canadian e-commerce platform empowering global businesses to build, launch, and grow their online stores. With a robust omnichannel infrastructur , Shoplazza simplifies how merchants connect with customers across online, in-store, and social channels. Learn more at .
Legal Disclaimer:
