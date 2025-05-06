Akropolis Group Has Mandated Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, ING Bank N.V. And Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ) To Coordinate Bond Issuance Process And Commence Meetings With Investors

For the purpose of MAR and article 2 of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Gabrielė Sapon, CEO of the Issuer.

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (the "Issuer"), the leading shopping and entertainment centre development and management company in the Baltic countries, hereby notifies investors that it has mandated Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, ING Bank N.V. and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings, beginning on 6th May, 2025. A Deal Roadshow presentation will be made available. A benchmark EUR-denominated Green RegS only senior unsecured offering (the“Notes”) may follow, subject to market conditions. The Notes are expected to be rated BB+ by S&P and BB+ by Fitch. Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG and ING Bank N.V. are also acting as the Green Finance Structuring Banks.

The Issuer intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to refinance the Issuer's existing EUR 300,000,000 2.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (the "Existing Notes"), which is in accordance with the Green Finance Framework (available here: Akropolis Group - Green Finance Framework - February 2025 ) as the proceeds of the Existing Notes were used to finance a portfolio of Eligible Green Projects and/or to the financing and refinancing of its Eligible Green Assets (as they are defined in the Green Finance Framework).

If the Issuer is able to complete a transaction on satisfactory terms, the Issuer intends thereafter to exercise the make-whole redemption option in relation to its Existing Notes.





