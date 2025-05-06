403
Putin calls Modi criticizes Kashmir terror assault
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Kashmir that occurred in April. Putin extended his deepest condolences for the loss of innocent lives and offered full support to India in its fight against terrorism, according to Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X. He stressed that those responsible for the attack, as well as their supporters, must be held accountable.
The April 22 attack in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of 26 civilians, worsening the already tense relations between India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers.
In their conversation, Putin and Modi reaffirmed the strong strategic partnership between Russia and India, highlighting that their relationship is not influenced by external forces and continues to grow in all areas. Modi also wished Putin well on the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War II and invited him to attend a bilateral summit in India later this year.
On Saturday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, stressing the importance of resolving India-Pakistan tensions through diplomatic means in line with the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration, which outline peaceful frameworks for resolving disputes.
The following day, Lavrov also discussed the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Lavrov expressed Russia's willingness to assist in finding a political resolution to the situation, if both India and Pakistan show interest in a peaceful solution.
