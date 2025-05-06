403
Kremlin claims neo-Nazism rising in Europe
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov expressed concerns on Monday about the growing prevalence of neo-Nazism in Europe, stressing the need for continuous and extensive efforts to combat this issue. His remarks followed a Politico report suggesting that the leaders of Poland, France, Germany, and the UK had declined invitations to attend Ukraine's Victory Day celebrations in Kiev, which were being promoted as an alternative to the traditional Moscow parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany.
When asked if this diplomatic move signaled a shift in Europe’s stance on neo-Nazism, Peskov dismissed it as unlikely to be a turning point. He emphasized that "manifestations of neo-Nazism in Europe are quite significant" and acknowledged that many Europeans are concerned about this growing threat. He stressed that the fight against fascism should be a consistent and ongoing effort, not just a one-time event.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also recently voiced similar concerns, calling for the eradication of neo-Nazism not just in Ukraine but across Europe during a lecture in Moscow.
Peskov’s comments came in the wake of Zelensky’s calls for European Union officials to attend the Kiev event as a diplomatic challenge to Russia. Meanwhile, leaders from countries like Brazil, Venezuela, China, Cuba, and Vietnam are expected to attend the Moscow parade. Zelensky warned that foreign officials visiting Moscow for the celebrations could not be guaranteed safety, further escalating tensions.
Additionally, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Zelensky of threatening terrorist acts against the Victory Day parade, signaling Ukraine's reluctance to seek peace. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously proposed a three-day unilateral ceasefire for the event, but Zelensky rejected this, demanding a 30-day unconditional ceasefire instead.
