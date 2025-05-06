ECB Partners With Fluency To Advance Offline & Programmable Digital Euro Capabilities

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluency, a London-based deep-tech company advancing the future of digital currency infrastructure, has been selected by the European Central Bank (ECB) as an Innovation Technology Pioneer in the Digital Euro's Innovation Phase .

Fluency will lead experimentation in conditional payments - a breakthrough capability that allows digital euros to be programmed to move only when specific conditions are met. This functionality is expected to play a critical role in the next generation of automated, rules-based financial services.

Alongside conditional payments, Fluency will contribute its patented software-based offline payments technology , enabling secure digital euro transactions without internet connectivity or reliance on specialized hardware. This approach expands access and resilience across both advanced and underserved environments.

"We're proud to support the ECB in shaping a digital euro that is programmable, inclusive, and sovereign by design," said Inga Mullins , CEO of Fluency. "Fluency's architecture is built to connect digital money with real-world usability - whether through offline execution or intelligent conditional logic."

Fluency's proprietary Aureum platform underpins its contributions to the ECB initiative. Designed to integrate with both traditional and next-generation systems, it enables atomic settlement, programmable transfers, and real-time interoperability across CBDCs, RTGS systems, stablecoins and tokenized assets.

This ECB appointment follows Fluency's recent selection to the AI Consortium led by the Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority , marking its growing influence as a technology leader in Europe's evolving financial infrastructure.

