Date 6 May 2025
Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
In accordance with the Danish Capital Markets Act art. 31, it is hereby announced that Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S, CVR no. 37536814, Torvet 1, 6950 Ringkøbing, Denmark, has, effective from 2 May 2025, reduced its ownership interest to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S in connection with the final implementation of the capital reduction, cf. company announcement if the 5 May 2025“Implementation of capital reduction”.
As of 5 May 2025, the bank held 334,100 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.32 % of the share capital in the bank.
