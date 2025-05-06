Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Announcement Concerning Large Shareholders Under The Danish Capital Markets Act


2025-05-06 03:31:02
Date 6 May 2025

Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act

In accordance with the Danish Capital Markets Act art. 31, it is hereby announced that Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S, CVR no. 37536814, Torvet 1, 6950 Ringkøbing, Denmark, has, effective from 2 May 2025, reduced its ownership interest to below 5% of the share capital in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S in connection with the final implementation of the capital reduction, cf. company announcement if the 5 May 2025“Implementation of capital reduction”.

As of 5 May 2025, the bank held 334,100 of its own shares, corresponding to 1.32 % of the share capital in the bank.


Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker
CEO

