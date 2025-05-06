403
German Coalition Government Vows to Lead Through Hardships
(MENAFN) Germany’s center-right Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) have formally entered into a coalition agreement with the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), following extensive discussions.
This move marks the beginning of a new administration tasked with steering the country through a period marked by uncertainty and transformation.
Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative bloc and Chancellor-in-waiting, underlined the significance of the coalition's mission during the signing ceremony in Berlin.
He described the incoming administration as one that is assuming a pivotal role in addressing Germany's future, especially in light of escalating concerns about national defense and economic resilience.
Merz expressed confidence in the coalition’s direction, stating, “Tomorrow, our citizens will have a government determined to move Germany forward.”
He added that it would be “a government that takes people's concerns seriously and aims to build the infrastructure our country needs,” and one “whose voice will resonate in Europe and across the world.”
Lars Klingbeil, SPD co-chair and the future Vice Chancellor, echoed the sense of duty shared by both parties.
He highlighted their shared commitment to respond boldly to pressing issues within Germany and abroad.
Klingbeil noted that the expectation of continuous “peace, trade, and prosperity” no longer applies, referencing global instability, Russia's war in Ukraine, and a trend toward protectionist economic strategies.
In his remarks, Klingbeil reflected on the current global climate, saying, “We live in times of upheaval. And these changes require decisions—our world is transforming, and it's now up to us, the new government, to determine whether Germany helps shape this new world order, or whether we simply watch and let others shape our future.”
His comments underscored the coalition's resolve to engage actively in shaping global developments rather than passively observing them.
