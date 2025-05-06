Essential Pharma Strengthens Management Team With Appointment Of Duncan Ferguson As Vice President, Commercial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– Essential Pharma (“Essential” or“the Company”), a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations, today announces the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as Vice President, Commercial.

Duncan joins Essential today and will support the continued growth of the Company's portfolio of medicines for small, underserved or rare disease populations. He will join the Leadership Team and drive the commercial strategy of the business across sales, marketing, product promotion and market access, as well as leading on all key customer and distribution partner relationships.

Duncan has over 25 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry, bringing with him an impressive track record of success in commercial strategy, market expansion, and business development. He was most recently Head of Partner Markets at Jazz Pharmaceuticals (“Jazz”), a NASDAQ listed biopharmaceutical company, where he oversaw key strategic partnerships. Whilst at Jazz, Duncan also worked as General Manager – European Regional Markets, overseeing operations across the Nordics, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, and Central and Eastern Europe. During this time, he successfully built new commercial organisations to launch an FDA and EMA approved rare disease medicine. Prior to this, Duncan held several senior commercial and operational roles, including Head of Commercial Operations, Europe CIS at Aspen Pharma and Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Strategy at LEO Pharma. He began his career at Abbott Laboratories, in a range of sales and marketing roles.

Emma Johnson, CEO of Essential Pharma, said :“We are delighted to welcome Duncan to the Essential Pharma team. His deep commercial expertise and leadership experience will be instrumental in growing our portfolio of transformative medicines, enhance our rare disease expertise and support us in delivering more treatments to the patients that need them.”

Duncan Ferguson, VP Commercial of Essential Pharma, added :“I am thrilled to be joining Essential Pharma at such an exciting time in its journey. The Company's commitment to delivering medicines to underserved patient populations is clear, and I look forward to working alongside the talented team to expand our commercial footprint and accelerate growth in order to bring more medicines to patients worldwide.”

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is a global pharmaceutical company developing and delivering medicines for patients in niche populations. We have a proven track record of acquiring, investing in and commercialising treatments. Our growing product portfolio reaches patients in approximately 70 countries, and we cover multiple therapy areas with a particular focus on rare disease, CNS, ophthalmology and gastroenterology. Our first development-stage asset is an anti-GD2 antibody for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma. We challenge convention and work smarter to help ensure patients in small, underserved or rare disease populations have access to the medicines they need.

Every patient matters.

