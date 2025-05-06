Nokia supplies private wireless to Maersk's fleet for real-time cargo tracking

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseNokia supplies private wireless to Maersk's fleet for real-time cargo tracking



Nokia to support Maersk's next-generation IoT connectivity platform with new mobile network to enhance operational efficiency. Nokia supplied its private wireless network solution including Shikra small cell equipment and MantaRay NM for network management.

6 May 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has signed a contract with Danish global integrated logistics leader, Maersk, to equip 450 vessels in its fleet with Nokia's industry-leading private wireless network solutions. This important deployment is part of Maersk's IoT connectivity platform, OneWireless, which offers numerous benefits to its customers, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility, and improved operational efficiency.

The evolving environment of logistics and maritime operations is uniquely complex and highly mobile, requiring resilient and flexible technology for real-time asset tracking and positioning. By transitioning to Nokia's private wireless technology, Maersk will overcome the challenges of its current infrastructure onboard both its own and chartered vessels and gain access to increased scalability and future-proof connectivity.

The new unified mobile network powered by Nokia's radio portfolio is designed to support numerous IoT devices and secure interoperability between private and public networks, ensuring Maersk customers' cargo is reliably monitored at sea, port, or land. This is especially important for tracking parameters such as temperature and humidity for fruit and other perishables.

“With our next-generation connectivity platform, we will be able to offer our customers notable benefits, including real-time cargo tracking, enhanced supply chain visibility, and improved operational efficiency. This platform is designed to support thousands of IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance for reefer tracking and fleet IoT,” says Kjeld Dittmann, Head of Vessel & Cargo Connectivity at Maersk.

“Nokia's technology leadership in private wireless goes far beyond just connectivity, as demonstrated by this major new contract with Maersk. Our Radio Access portfolio and MantaRay network management solution will deliver reliable, real-time, and future-ready mobile networks that will optimize Maersk's marine operations. We look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important project,” said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

The solution leverages Nokia's small cells portfolio, including Nokia Shikra Remote Radio Heads (RRH) and compact baseband, along with custom-designed antennas. Each vessel has a small core connected to the radio, utilizing satellite communication for backhaul. Additionally, Nokia's intelligent network management system, MantaRay NM, located in Maersk's operations center, provides a consolidated network view for optimal monitoring and management.

The deployment is underway and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

