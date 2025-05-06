What Family-Owned Businesses Can Teach Us About Strategy That Big Corporations Often Miss

Rooted in tradition, driven by conviction - like a well-tended vineyard, strategic execution in family businesses grows strongest when nurtured from the top.

- Luca BertocciLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new article is sparking conversations among board members and owners of privately held and family-run enterprises across Europe and beyond. Titled“What Family Companies Teach Us About Strategic Execution,” the piece explores why family businesses often achieve better execution than their corporate counterparts-and what others can learn from their approach.Written by Luca Bertocci, university lecturer and co-owner of boutique consultancy Human Centric Group , the article draws from over 20 years of advisory experience with global leaders in sectors such as consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and technology. Having worked across more than 30 countries, Bertocci distills what actually drives alignment inside organizations where leadership isn't just a job title-it's a generational commitment.Rather than offering a framework or textbook model, Bertocci focuses on lived experience and nuance. He argues that in family businesses, strategy takes hold not because it's mandated, but because it's deeply believed.“When the top is involved-really involved-everything moves differently,” Bertocci writes.“Execution happens, resistance fades, and strategy becomes a shared commitment instead of a PowerPoint.”Why Family Businesses OutperformThe article challenges corporate assumptions that family-run companies are outdated or resistant to change. In fact, many show extraordinary adaptability and longevity-especially in regions like Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey, where businesses often span multiple generations.These enterprises don't follow the same playbook taught in MBA programs. They're guided by rituals, values, and unwritten rules-what Bertocci calls“quiet strategic intent.” That intent often comes from a founder or heir who may not dominate meetings but whose belief in a project drives decisions across departments.“Every family has its own code. The role of a good advisor isn't to rewrite it. It's to translate it into strategy, without losing its soul,” Bertocci notes.When owners or senior family members show visible conviction, strategic momentum follows. Teams align. Resistance drops. Middle managers stop buffering and start bridging.What Big Corporates Often MissIn large corporations, execution breakdowns are often framed as operational issues. But Bertocci suggests they're often something else entirely: misalignment at the top.He outlines familiar symptoms:.Ideas that stall for lack of sign-off.Sales teams that“wait for the nod”.Strategy documents that get bigger, but less clear.Senior leaders who quietly admit,“I'm not sure what we're trying to be anymore”In family businesses, when conviction exists at the highest level, none of these symptoms appear. Everyone knows where they're going-and why.A Call for Discreet, Strategic PartnershipThe article also makes a compelling case for a role many family companies don't even realize they need: a discreet strategic advisor who helps them clarify how the brand shows up, internally and externally-not through slogans, but through decisions that are coherent, aligned, and culturally grounded.Bertocci writes from first-hand experience, having quietly advised multiple owners and boards navigating legacy transitions, rebrands, and cross-generational shifts. He cautions against the use of off-the-shelf consulting models in family enterprises. What works in a public multinational with distributed governance often falls flat in environments driven by history, intuition, and emotional logic.“Pushing a ready-made solution, even if brilliant, can be like trying to teach a foreign language by raising your voice. It won't land. Not because they didn't hear you. Because it wasn't their language.”For Those Thinking in Decades, Not QuartersThe article resonates with a specific type of leader-one who sees their company not just as a financial engine, but as a legacy. It also speaks to trusted advisors, board members, and private equity partners working with family-controlled businesses and seeking greater alignment.Whether you're advising, investing in, or leading a family enterprise, the message is clear: when the top is aligned, execution doesn't need to be pushed-it flows.Read the Full ArticleThe full article“What Family Companies Teach Us About Strategic Execution” is available now at:👉 blog/family-owned-business-strategy/About the authorLuca BertocciLuca Bertocci is a co-founder and co-owner of Human Centric Group, where he partners with boards, founders, and C-level executives to transform brands into strategic business assets. He leads the agency's analytical department, applying a data-driven approach to unlock sustainable, long-term value for global clients such as Carlsberg, PepsiCo, Danone, Mitsubishi Electric, IKEA, Bayer, and Carrefour, across more than 30 countries.Before Human Centric Group, Luca was an equity partner at Garrison Group and held key roles at Pirelli Tyres and Desk Promos (former special agency of the Milan Chamber of Commerce in China) during Expo Shanghai 2010.Beyond consulting, Luca is a lecturer at Krakow School of Business (International MBA), and AGH Business School (EMBA and Tech MBA). He also serves as a mentor for Bocconi University and for several startups, combining entrepreneurial spirit with academic rigor.

