Balvinder Singh Sahni Jailed In Dubai: From $100Mn House To ₹80Cr Rolls Royce Plate - Look At His Lavish Spends

MENAFN - Live Mint) Balvinder Singh Sahni, a Dubai-based Indian billionaire, was sentenced to 5 years in jail on money laundering charges. The court ordered the confiscation of 150 million AED ( ₹344 crore) from the businessman, in addition to 5,00,000 AED ( ₹1.14 crore), Gulf News reported.

Balvinder Singh Sahni, popularly known as 'Abu Sabah', is the founder of Raj Sahni Group (RSG), a company operating in the UA , the US , India, and other countries. He is also known for his lavish spending, including buying a single-digit car plate 'D5' for Dh33 million at a special auction for distinguished number plates, reportedly one of the most expensive in the Emirates.

Here's a look at the extravagant expenses of Abu Sabah -

In 2016, Balvinder Singh Sahni gained significant attention for purchasing the Dubai license plate "D5" for AED 33 million (nearly ₹80 crore) and the "O9" plate for AED 24.5 million, referring to his belief in the lucky number 9.

Sahni is a "businessman whose love for the number 9, the colour blue, luxury cars , and rare licence plates made headlines more often than his commercial ventures," Khaleej Times reported.

“I like collecting unique number plates and I am proud to have got this number. I like number nine and D5 adds up to nine, so I went for it,” Sahni said in a YouTube video on the "Mo Vlogs" channel. He lives in a luxurious and lavish $100 million mansion in Dubai. Sahni also bought a mobile number (058-8888888) for AED 4.5 million.

In a 2022 interview, he reportedly said,“I have both Dubai 5 and Abu Dhabi 5....I don't even know how many cars I have. My number plates alone are worth more than my vehicles.”

His other lavish expenses include a collection of Rolls-Royce cars, a Mercedes-AMG G63, a mansion including customised Bentley furniture and a Bugatti Chiron display, the Mo Vlogs video showed.

Balvinder Singh Sahni was accused of laundering money through a criminal organisation. He was sentenced and fined for laundering Dh150 million through a network of shell companies and suspicious financial transactions. The Dubai Court ordered Sahni's deportation after release and confiscation of his funds, electronic devices, and financial records.