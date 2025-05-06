Qatar Airways Increases Flights To The Americas

Dhaka: Qatar Airways is ramping up its operations across the Americas, announcing increased flight frequencies to both Canada and Brazil. Starting June 19, the airline will boost its service to Toronto, operating five flights per week, with plans to introduce daily flights to the Canadian city by winter.

In South America, the Doha-based carrier is set to enhance its presence in Brazil, increasing its weekly flights to São Paulo to 17 from June 25. The expansion marks a significant step in Qatar Airways' broader strategy to strengthen its global network and meet rising travel demand across key international markets.

Thierry Antinori, Qatar Airways' Chief Commercial Officer, said,“We launched our services to Toronto Pearson Airport less than six months ago and have seen a strong response in the market. We proudly announce the increase in flights to meet the growing demand for our award-winning travel experience.”

Before the festive season, the airline inaugurated its flights to Toronto in December 2024. It plans to offer daily flights to the city this winter to provide passengers across Canada with enhanced connectivity to Doha and beyond.

Antinori added,“At the same time, we are expanding in South America with additional flights to São Paulo, a key gateway and strategic hub for business and leisure travel. These expansions underscore our commitment to providing seamless global connectivity through Hamad International Airport - voted World's Best Airport Shopping by Skytrax in 2025.”

The airline said passengers will continue to benefit from Qatar Airways' seamless connections to 55 destinations in Latin America through LATAM Airlines, including Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Lima and Santiago de Chile.

-B

