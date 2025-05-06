Philanthropy Asia Alliance Launches Two New Communities To Tackle Health Challenges And Accelerate Asia's Just Energy Transition



The Health for Human Potential Community will address maternal and child health as well as infectious diseases, while the Just Energy Transition Community will focus on closing energy transition gaps.

The Health for Human Potential Community aims to mobilise over US$100 million in catalytic philanthropic funding by 2030 PAA's Communities initiative continues to foster deeper collaboration within philanthropic ecosystem

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 May 2025 - The Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA) today announced the launch of two new Communities the Health for Human Potential (HHP) Community and the Just Energy Transition (JET) Community at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025. These Communities build on PAA's ongoing efforts to convene stakeholders around shared challenges and to explore promising pathways for philanthropic collaboration, applying a systems lens to drive scalable solutions in energy, health, and education.

Each Community is helmed by Community Leads PAA members who will actively shape, fund and advance each Community's work together with PAA. The Community Leads for each Community are listed in the next two sections.

Developed with PAA members and launched in 2024, the Communities initiative brings together funders, practitioners, and ecosystem partners to collaborate on shared missions and collectively fund high-impact, PAA-evaluated projects. The first three Communities introduced at last year's Summit were Blue Oceans, Sustainable Land Use, and Holistic & Inclusive Education. Since their launch, the first three Communities have forged various pathways, from peer learning and exchange of expertise to piloting collaborative projects.

'The Communities initiative was born from a simple idea: that we can do more, and do better, when we act together,' said Mr Shaun Seow, Chief Executive Officer, Philanthropy Asia Alliance. 'Tackling complex challenges across health, energy, or education calls for differentiated approaches. To drive deep impact, it is critical for PAA to provide focused platforms for collaboration, apart from industry convenings such as the Philanthropy Asia Summit. The two new Communities are another step forward in that direction. We are grateful to all our Community Leads for their commitment, partnership, and belief in our collective impact.'

Health for Human Potential (HHP) Community: Tackling Asia's Health Challenges with Ambition and Urgency

PAA has launched the HHP Community with two objectives: to reduce preventable deaths and disease burdens across Southeast Asia, focusing on maternal, newborn, and child health and nutrition (MNCHN), as well as to tackle infectious diseases. The initial leads of the Health for HHP Community are the Gates Foundation, Institute of Philanthropy, Quantedge Advancement Initiative, Tanoto Foundation, and Temasek Foundation.

Together, they are catalysing a bold ambition to drive lasting improvements in health across Asia. To kickstart efforts, the HHP Community Leads and the Philanthropy Asia Alliance will commit catalytic funding towards a portfolio of projects. With an initial funding target of US$100 million by 2030, the Community aims not only to deliver impact but also to strengthen the broader giving ecosystem by welcoming new partners and building a sustained, long-term coalition committed to improving health outcomes in the region. Discussions with other partners are ongoing and more are expected to join in coming months.

The HHP Community will drive impact across the health innovation and delivery continuum by advancing affordable health solutions, strengthening health systems, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and integrating digital and AI tools into solutions that align with national health priorities. Efforts will initially focus on Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam Southeast Asia's most populous countries where important gains have been made but further progress is needed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals related to MNCHN and infectious diseases, including tuberculosis and malaria.

Just Energy Transition Community: Catalysing Philanthropic Action for a Clean and Inclusi ve Energy Future

Co-led with members including Tara Climate Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and other philanthropic organisations, PAA has also launched the Just Energy Transition (JET) Community to galvanise philanthropic leadership and accelerate Asia's shift towards clean, inclusive, and people-centred energy solutions. Despite being home to over half the world's population and accounting for more than 50% of global energy consumption[1], Asia receives disproportionately lower philanthropic support for its critical energy transition. Between 2019 and 2023, just 20% of philanthropic funding reached Asia, Africa, and Latin America combined, while nearly 60% flowed to the U.S. and Europe[2].

The JET Community seeks to close this gap, serving as a collaboration platform for philanthropic organisations to support clean energy initiatives that protect the environment, improve livelihoods, and support a better future for millions across the region. It will create space for funders, governments, industry, and local communities to work together and share ideas, build meaningful partnerships, and co-develop initiatives around job creation, workforce reskilling, better health outcomes, and stronger, more resilient communities.

Scaling Collective Impact: A Systems Approach

At the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2025, both Communities will host kick-off sessions to engage like-minded partners and catalyse collaboration around shared goals. These sessions will mark the start of co-developing each Community's Collective Impact Framework a strategic blueprint that defines a common mission, scopes the challenge, and sets clear metrics and timelines for progress.

The Communities will also bring together researchers, industry groups, thought leaders, and programme experts including Temasek Foundation, which brings 18 years of experience piloting and catalysing innovative solutions and programmes with partners in Asia and beyond. Temasek Trust will support the Communities in applying a systems thinking approach to impact design and measurement.

Health for Human Potential Community

Mr. Hari Menon, Director, South & Southeast Asia, Gates Foundation:



'As the Gates Foundation marks 25 years of working to advance health and equity around the world, we are reminded that lasting progress is only possible through strong partnerships. The Health for Human Potential Community exemplifies this spirit of collaboration bringing together funders, innovators, and governments to drive transformative impact across Asia. Together, we can accelerate progress in maternal, newborn, and child health, tackle infectious diseases, and help ensure healthier, more equitable futures for generations to come.'





Mr. Brian San, Co-Secretary-General, Institute of Philanthropy:



'True progress requires bold partnerships, and we are glad to stand alongside our fellow HHP Community Leads and PAA to help tackle some of the region's most urgent health challenges. As a 'think-fund-do' tank working for the betterment of communities everywhere, we believe that philanthropy should go beyond funding it should catalyse impactful solutions that drive meaningful change. By focusing on maternal, newborn, and child health, as well as infectious diseases, this partnership aims to strengthen health systems and drive more equitable access to care. Together, we can create a healthier future for regional communities and demonstrate the power of collective action in philanthropy.'





Ms. Tan Yan Ru, Executive Director, Quantedge Advancement Initiative :



'We believe that good health is foundational to unlocking human potential. Through the HHP Community, we are joining forces with bold, mission-aligned changemakers to back transformative solutions that drive lasting improvements in health outcomes and build stronger, healthier communities across the region.'





Ms. Belinda Tanoto, Member of Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation:



'At Tanoto Foundation, we're committed to driving systems change so every child has the opportunity to reach his or her full potential. Being part of the HHP community reflects our aspirations as an ecosystem catalyst in collaborating with like-minded funders and governments to create brighter, healthier tomorrows for children, their families, and their communities.'





Mr. Ng Boon Heong, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Temasek Foundation:



'No single actor can solve today's health challenges alone. We need to scale and operationalise innovations, empower frontline professionals, and deliver care where it is needed most. The Health for Human Potential Community will leverage our combined strengths to turn bold ideas into systemic change. We invite others to join us in building a healthier Asia.'

Just Energy Transition Community

Ms. Jamie Choi, Chief Executive Officer, Tara Climate Foundation:



'Asia's just energy transition isn't just a challenge it's one of the greatest opportunities of our time. If we get this right, we won't just cut emissions we'll create jobs, strengthen communities, and secure a healthier, more resilient future for millions. The Just Energy Transition Community is about turning intent into action a call for bold, collaborative leadership to unite Asian and global funders and deliver the impact this moment demands.'



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Philanthropy Asia Alliance Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA) is a Temasek Trust initiative dedicated to catalysing collaborative philanthropy in Asia through dynamic multi-sector partnerships. By harnessing collective strengths, PAA multiplies impact, accelerates positive change, and takes urgent action to address the pressing environmental and social challenges of our time. PAA's flagship programme is the annual Philanthropy Asia Summit. For more information, visit







