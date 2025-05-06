GITEX Goes To Europe: Infinigate To Exhibit At The Premiere In Berlin.

MENAFN - Pressat) Infinigate will showcase its offering alongside selected vendor partners at the European premiere of the renowned GITEX Global.

Haar, Germany, 6 May 2025 – The Infinigate Group, a leading technology platform and trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud, and network infrastructure, will be prominently positioned at the first-ever GITEX Europe, with a large stand hosting Infinigate vendor partners. The European offshoot of GITEX Global – long established in Dubai as one of the world's leading trade fairs for information technology, digitalisation, and electronics – will take place from 21 to 23 May in Berlin, Germany.

Joined by partners and co-exhibitors Extreme Networks, N-Able, SonicWall and Thales, Infinigate will be located in Hall 3.2 (Cyber Valley), booth B20, close to the entrance. Vendors including A10, Check Point, Fortinet, Ivanti, OneSpan, Progress, Versa Networks, Ruckus, SentinelOne and TXOne will also participate, providing information about their solutions and services at the Vendor Info Point.

GITEX Europe is an excellent platform for Infinigate to engage with a wide audience of businesses, organisations, vendors and industry professionals, to discuss technology trends such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and big data, promoting innovation, and shaping Europe's digital future.

Focusing on topics such as IT and OT security, cloud, tech services, and business development services, Infinigate will showcase:

- The latest, innovative security solutions.

- Real use cases and tech application in partnership with vendor partners.

- Opportunity for networking at the Infinigate booth.

"Infinigate MEA has been a regular and prominent participant at GITEX Global, through Starlink, an Infinigate Group company, so we are well aware of the significance of this event for the global tech ecosystem and greatly value the opportunity it offers. We are looking forward to the new European edition with great anticipation – a valuable addition to the industry calendar, bringing innovation and fresh momentum to Europe," says Marcus Meloni, CEO Europe at the Infinigate Group.

Falk Schwarzenberg, Managing Director Sales at Infinigate Germany, adds: "Europe's digital transformation is progressing rapidly, and the DACH region is one of the largest and most relevant markets in this context. The fact that GITEX is now bringing its enormous networking potential to Europe – and to Germany, with Berlin as its venue – is a very positive signal for the entire tech industry and for all experts involved in shaping and driving digital transformation. As a trusted advisor in cybersecurity, cloud and network infrastructure, we are committed to contributing to this process with our know-how, many years of experience, and unique portfolio."

