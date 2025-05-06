Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Arrested In Jammu For Duping Job Aspirants With Fake Appointment Orders

2025-05-06 03:12:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Police have arrested a man in Jammu for issuing fake appointment orders to gullible youth looking for government jobs, officials said on Monday.

Multiple fake appointment orders, bogus stamps, electronic gadgets, including a computer, and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were recovered from Tej Bushan Sharma, a resident of Lower Gadi Garh, who was arrested from the Miran Sahib area, a police spokesman said.

Sharma's arrest followed the registration of a case on May 2 based on a complaint that he duped several job aspirants by issuing fake appointment orders, the spokesman said.

