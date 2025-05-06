Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Coming Under Landslide At Quarry In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Coming Under Landslide At Quarry In North Kashmir's Kupwara


2025-05-06 03:12:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A labourer died while another was injured after they came under a landslide at quarry site in North Kashmir's Kupwara on Tuesday.

Official sources said that during a landslide at the quarry in Waterkhani area of Drugmulla two labourers were injured this morning.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. Another labourer has been admitted and is presently under treatment. The deceased has been identified as Habibullah Malik a resident of Drugmulla.

Meanwhile, police said that a case has been registered and further investigation are underway. (GNS)

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Wanted Criminal Dies In Scuffle With Police While Trying To Escape Custody In Jammu Man Dies After Falling Into Well In South Kashmir's Kokernag

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN06052025000215011059ID1109511702

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search