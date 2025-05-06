Labourer Killed, Another Injured After Coming Under Landslide At Quarry In North Kashmir's Kupwara

Official sources said that during a landslide at the quarry in Waterkhani area of Drugmulla two labourers were injured this morning.

The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. Another labourer has been admitted and is presently under treatment. The deceased has been identified as Habibullah Malik a resident of Drugmulla.

Meanwhile, police said that a case has been registered and further investigation are underway. (GNS)

