Swiss university privately did AI experiment to manipulate minds
(MENAFN) The University of Zurich is under fire for secretly conducting an AI experiment on Reddit users without their consent, raising serious ethical and legal concerns. The controversial study involved researchers deploying AI chatbots to participate in discussions on the subreddit r/ChangeMyView, where they posed as ordinary users to influence opinions on sensitive topics.
These bots, which have now been banned by Reddit, posted over 1,700 comments while pretending to be individuals with various fabricated identities. These included a male rape victim downplaying his experience, a Black man opposing Black Lives Matter, and a trauma counselor blaming overprotective parents for women’s vulnerability. Some bots even analyzed user profiles to craft personalized responses during debates.
The researchers only informed subreddit moderators months after the experiment concluded, describing this late notification as a part of their research process. Reddit responded strongly, stating that the undisclosed use of bots and AI-generated content violates its policies. The platform's chief legal officer, Ben Lee, condemned the study as “improper and highly unethical,” adding that Reddit is preparing formal legal actions against the university and those responsible.
Although the University of Zurich claimed the study adhered to ethical research principles and cited its ethics committee’s assessment that no significant harm was done, many Reddit users expressed outrage upon learning they were unknowingly part of a psychological experiment.
The journal Science reported that the researchers have now opted not to publish their findings, and the university has pledged to investigate the matter further.
This incident highlights the growing use of AI-driven bots to influence online discussions, especially around politically sensitive topics. While Western governments have frequently accused countries like Russia of deploying bots to interfere in elections, this case brings renewed attention to the use of such tactics by Western institutions themselves.
