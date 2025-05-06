Iran Not Seeking To Militarise Nuclear Programme

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, May 6 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei said yesterday that, Iran will not seek to militarise its nuclear programme.

“If the American side is honest in its request that the Islamic Republic of Iran should not have a nuclear bomb, many of the issues will be resolvable,” he made the remarks at a weekly press conference.

“This is because we have already clearly declared and proven in practice that, we have in no way been seeking to militarise our nuclear programme, and will not seek to do so,” Baghaei added.

Commenting on recent U.S. sanctions on Iran and the ongoing negotiations between the two countries, the spokesman said, the“contradictory” messages sent by U.S. officials would not affect Iran's determination to insist upon its principled positions.

Iran's position regarding its right to make peaceful uses of nuclear energy is a fixed one, and based on international law, Baghaei said.

He noted that, Iran was ready to enter and continue a dialogue-based diplomatic path to resolve the issues pertaining to its nuclear programme and the removal of U.S. sanctions.

The delegations of Iran and the United States have so far held three rounds of indirect negotiations with mediation from Oman. The first and third rounds were held in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Apr 12 and Apr 26, with the second one in Rome on Apr 19.

The fourth round, which was scheduled for May 3 in Rome, was postponed to an unspecified date, owing to what Oman described as“logistical reasons.”– NNN-IRNA