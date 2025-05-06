Cuba Honors Heydar Aliyev's Legacy At Academic Event Marking 102Nd Anniversary

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

An academic event organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Cuba was held at the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth.

Azernews reports that the event was attended by the leadership of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central Committee, members of academic circles, as well as Cuban alumni who studied in Azerbaijan.

Noemi Rabaza, First Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, delivered a speech highlighting the history of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba, the friendly ties between the two countries, and their successful efforts and cooperation to further strengthen those relations. She emphasized Azerbaijan's consistent support for Cuba in the UN General Assembly's annual votes on lifting the economic embargo against Cuba, a stance highly appreciated by the Cuban government and people. Rabaza also noted that the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is held in high regard in Cuba, recalling his warm sentiments toward the country and his good relations with Cuba's Commander-in-Chief, Fidel Castro.

Subsequently, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Cuba, Ruslan Rzayev, addressed the participants, providing a detailed account of Heydar Aliyev's invaluable services to Azerbaijan during both the Soviet era and the country's independence period. The ambassador spoke about Heydar Aliyev's leadership in independent Azerbaijan, emphasizing that it was thanks to his efforts that Azerbaijan emerged as a powerful state on the international stage. He noted that this political path is being successfully continued today by President Ilham Aliyev.

Professor Oscar Julian Villar Barroso of the University of Havana also gave a speech, discussing Heydar Aliyev's political legacy, his contributions during the Soviet period, and later, his work for an independent Azerbaijan. He elaborated on the major economic initiatives undertaken during the challenging early years of independence, when the country faced the Karabakh war and serious socio-economic difficulties. The speaker underlined that it was Heydar Aliyev's wise oil strategy that ensured the trade of Azerbaijan's energy resources on international markets, establishing the country's current leadership role in the energy sector.

At the end of the event, a video about Heydar Aliyev's life and legacy-translated into Spanish with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Cuba-was shown to the participants.