Drone Attack On Kharkiv: Impacts And Debris Reported In Four Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, hits and falls of Russian drone fragments were recorded in Shevchenkivskyi, Kyivskyi, Kholodnohirsk and Industrial districts.

According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

On the morning of Tuesday, May 6, Russians launched a massive attack on Kharkiv . According to preliminary reports, four people were injured.

The attack resulted in six fires.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the roof and a room of a private residential building on the area of 400 square meters were on fire. At another address, a 700-square-meter restaurant building was on fire.

In Kyivskyi district, shops on the territory of the market on the area of 500 square meters were burning. About 90 commercial buildings were damaged and 20 burned down.

In Kholodnohirsk district, the facade of an apartment building was damaged, a kiosk, a building and three cars on a total area of 120 square meters were burning.

A car was on fire in the Industrial district, and a production building was damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, on May 6 at dawn, 20 Russian drones attacked Kharkiv in several waves. The massive attack lasted more than two hours.