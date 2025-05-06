In Frontline, 200 Combat Engagements Took Place In Ten Sectors Over Last Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 5, 200 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded at the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated in a Facebook post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6.

Yesterday, the Russians launched one missile and 80 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 175 guided bombs.

In addition, the enemy made over 6,100 attacks, including 113 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,344 kamikaze drones.

The Russian army carried out air strikes near the settlements of Vorozhba, Iskryskivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia in Sumy region; Zolochiv, Kozacha Lopan, Pidlyman in Kharkiv region; Shevchenko Pervoe, Nova Poltavka, Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Oleksandrograd, Novopil, Zelene Pole in Donetsk region; Malynivka, Temyrivka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 24 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two command posts, five missile troops and artillery facilities, two air defense facilities and four other important militant targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, four firefights took place in the area of Vovchansk.

Five hostile attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector over the last day. Defense forces repelled Russian assaults near Zahryzove and in the direction of Novoozynove and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked 31 times, trying to advance near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Novyi, Kolodyazy, Myrne, Torske and in the direction of Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka and in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Ozarianivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped 78 attacks in the areas of Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolayivka, Vodiane Druhe, Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Troitske, Kotlyarivka, Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Novopilia, Novosilka, Pryvilne, Komar and in the direction of Odradne.

The Russian army attacked seven times in the area of Vysoke in the Huliaipole sector.

CinC Syrskyi: Kursk operation has achieved most objectives, honors military with awards

In the Orikhiv sector, near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and in the direction of Novoandriivka and Novodanylivka, the militants carried out 14 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Siversk and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In the Kursk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 18 Russian attacks yesterday. The enemy made 330 artillery attacks, eight of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. The Russians also carried out 12 air strikes, downing 27 guided aerial bombs.

No signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups have been detected on the Volyn and Polissia directions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to May 6, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 959,500 people, including 1,430 people over the past da .

Photo: Tavriia military unit