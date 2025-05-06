Kicking For Peace: Girls' Football Clinic In Islamabad Champions Inclusion And Unity

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) IIn a vibrant display of teamwork, empowerment, and resilience, over 35 young girls took to the field at the Football Factory in Islamabad for a unique sports initiative to promote peace and social cohesion.

Organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Pakistan's National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), the football clinic titled“Building Bridges Through Sports” used the power of play to prevent violent extremism and foster community inclusion.

Participants aged 14 to 18 from Islamabad Model College for Girls (F-6/2) and (I-10/4) engaged in team-building drills and friendly matches designed to instill leadership, discipline, and mutual respect-key traits in countering radicalization and building resilient communities.

UNODC Country Representative Mr. Troels Vester emphasized the transformative potential of youth participation:“When young people, especially girls, are given space to lead and participate, they become powerful agents of peace and change.”

NACTA echoed the sentiment, highlighting how gender-inclusive, grassroots efforts align with Pakistan's National Policy on Preventing Violent Extremism (NPVE), while Ambassador Henny Fokel de Vries of the Netherlands celebrated sport as“an extraordinary force to unite, empower, and inspire.”

A special highlight of the day was the presence of professional footballer and youth mentor Ms. Kayanat Bukhari, who inspired participants with her journey and message of perseverance.

Founded by Faizan Sameer, the Football Factory hosted engaging activities including dribble relays, small-sided matches, and a Crossbar Challenge. The clinic concluded with a reflection session where girls shared stories of growth, confidence, and connection.

Through this dynamic initiative, UNODC and its partners reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace and gender equality-one goal, pass, and kick at a time.