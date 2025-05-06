Eight Terrorists Killed, Soldier Martyred In Security Operations Across KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Eight terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during four intelligence-based operations carried out by security forces in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The operations were conducted in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khyber district, and Bannu, targeting militants involved in attacks on security forces and targeted killings of civilians. Weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials were recovered from the hideouts of the slain terrorists.

In North Waziristan's Mir Ali area, security forces gunned down three terrorists during an exchange of fire. Two more were killed in a separate action in South Waziristan.

During the clashes, 40-year-old Naik Mujahid Khan from Kohat fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were eliminated in joint operations in the Khyber and Bannu districts. The ISPR confirmed that the killed militants were involved in attacks against security personnel and acts of terrorism targeting innocent civilians.

The military's media wing reiterated the nation's commitment to eliminating terrorism, stating,“Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers only further strengthen our resolve to rid Pakistan of the menace of terrorism.”