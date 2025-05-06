403
Vietjet Reports Robust Q1 2025 Results, Driven By International Expansion And Strategic Partnerships
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 6, 2025 – Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) reported a 24% year-over-year increase in consolidated profit for Q1 2025, driven by strong international expansion-including two new routes between India and Vietnam, reinforcing its leadership in regional connectivity.
Remarkable profit growth
According to its Q1 2025 financial statements, Vietjet reported air revenue of VND17.92 trillion (approx. US$690 million), with a pre-tax profit of VND820 billion (approx. US$31.5 million), marking a 25% increase YoY.
Consolidated revenue reached VND17.952 trillion (approx. US$690 million), while pre-tax profit totalled VND836 billion (approx. US$32.1 million), up 24% YoY.
Ancillary revenue reached over VND6.223 trillion (approx. US$239.1 million) in Q1 2025, accounting for more than 35% of Vietjet's total revenue.
In the first quarter of 2025, Vietjet transported more than 6.87 million passengers on nearly 38,700 flights, witnessing a growth of over 9% and 12% YoY, respectively. The airline operated 137 routes, including 40 domestic and 97 international routes.
In Q1 2025, Vietjet added two new aircraft, to its fleet, expanding it to 106-one of the youngest fleets in the region. The airline reported robust operational performance, with a seat load factor of 87% and a technical reliability rate of 99.72%.
In March, Vietjet launched two new international routes connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's largest metropolis and economic hub. The airline also introduced four new routes linking Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, with Beijing and Guangzhou in China, enhancing connectivity and growth opportunities in key Asian markets.
Additionally, the airline announced two upcoming direct routes – Phu Quoc to Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City to Auckland, New Zealand – set to launch later this year.
As of March 31, 2025, Vietjet's total assets reached VND98.766 trillion (approx. US$3.79 billion), with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12 and a liquidity ratio of 1.5, maintaining a safe level within the aviation industry.
Collaborations with major global partners
The airline kicked off 2025 with its inaugural flight to the United States., leading to strategic partnership discussions with key US partners worth US$14 billion. Combined with existing deals with its long-term partners such as Boeing, GE, Pratt & Whitney, and others, Vietjet's total cooperation value now approaches US$50 billion. The airline also signed a US$300 million aircraft financing agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners.
On the humanitarian front, Vietjet delivered over 60 tons of aid to Myanmar and partnered with a bank to build 500 houses for low-income families in Vietnam.
Vietjet's SkyJoy loyalty program won“Best Use of Digital Technology” at the 2025 Asia Pacific Loyalty Awards, while the airline also received three global HR honors. AirlineRatings named Vietjet as“World's Best Ultra Low Cost Carrier in 2025” and ranked it among the world's safest airlines.
These achievements position Vietjet to exceed its ambitious 2025 targets amid strong global aviation growth.
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
