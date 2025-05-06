403
Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends PAAET's Graduation Ceremony Wed.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend on Wednesday the 2023-24 graduation ceremony and honoring of excelling students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET).
The ceremony will be held at the new auditorium of the PAAET in Shuwaikh area. (end)
