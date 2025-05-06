Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends PAAET's Graduation Ceremony Wed.

Kuwait Amir Patronizes, Attends PAAET's Graduation Ceremony Wed.


2025-05-06 03:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will patronize and attend on Wednesday the 2023-24 graduation ceremony and honoring of excelling students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET).
The ceremony will be held at the new auditorium of the PAAET in Shuwaikh area. (end)
gta


MENAFN06052025000071011013ID1109511655

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search