US Halts Federal Funding To Harvard Over Pro-Palestine Protesters
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 6 (KUNA) -- US Federal government announced, Monday, it would halt all public funding to Harvard after it refusal to comply with the government demands, including implementing disciplinary action against pro-Palestine student protests.
In a letter addressed to Harvard's University President Alan Garber, US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon stated, "The Administration's priorities have not changed" declaring the end of new federal grants to the university.
"Harvard will cease to be a publicly funded institution, and can instead operate as a privately-funded institution, drawing on its colossal endowment," she added.
In the letter, she cited list of violations by Harvard of its legal obligations, emphasizing that the administrative had previously been willing to maintain the support as long as the university complied with federal law.
She accused the University of discriminating against students and reiterated demands for accountability for specific student groups.
Last month, President Donald Trump criticized Harvard, labeling its faculty as "radical" for the escalation between the two sides.
Earlier, Harvard had filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in response to the federal funding cuts.
In mid-April, Harvard rejected the government's threat to suspend funding unless it punished students involved in the pro-Palestine protest, along with resisting pressure to restrain future protests through stricter campus regulations.
Harvard is among several US universities recently warned of losing federal support amid growing campus activism in solidarity with Palestinians. (end)
asj
