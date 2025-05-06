Al Misnad, Swedish Official Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Director General for Global Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden H E Mikael Lindvall, who is visiting the country, yesterday. They discussed cooperation between the two countries and developments in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Sudan.

