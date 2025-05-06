Education Minister Meets ABEGS Director-General

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater met with Director-General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS), Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al Muqbel, on the sidelines of his visit to Qatar. The meeting focused on discussing areas of cooperation and ways to strengthen them between Qatar and the Gulf states in the fields of education and learning. The Minister wished him success in his efforts to enhance coordination and integration among Gulf states in educational and academic domains.