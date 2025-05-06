Aerial Monitoring By MECC Autogyro Aircraft Records 22 Environmental Violations In Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: By the first quarter of 2025, the autogyro aircraft of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) continued to prove its efficacy, with nine flights totalling 12.95 hours uncovering 22 violations in northern and southern regions.

These inspections have not only deterred potential offenders but also enhanced compliance with environmental laws, as the visibility of aerial monitoring serves as a powerful deterrent.

The aircraft recorded 22 environmental violations, including 16 violations related to Wildlife Protection Department and 6 violations under the Nature Reserve Department. The violations include unauthorised entry of individuals into the protected areas of Wadi Al-Dahuol, throwing waste at undesignated places of winter camping areas, construction of illegal structures, digging sewage, and burning waste causing environmental pollution.

The Ministry said that the autogyro aircraft serve as a highly effective tool for monitoring natural landscapes, enabling the swift detection of environmental violations and bolstering efforts to conserve vital ecological resources.

Through advanced aerial surveillance and prompt response to reported incidents, it fosters a more balanced ecosystem and supports the sustainable development of wildlife.

The aircraft, equipped with advanced cameras, is accurate in monitoring and detecting wildlife and marine life. It is superfast in reaching the targeted areas following the calls about environmental violations.

So far, the aircraft has not faced any technical problems during its operations.

MECC has deployed autogyro aircraft as a cutting-edge tool for aerial environmental monitoring.

This initiative marks a significant step in the nation's commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030. By leveraging advanced technology, the MoECC is effectively deterring environmental violations, protecting marine and terrestrial ecosystems, and promoting a culture of ecological responsibility.