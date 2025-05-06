NU-Q Celebrates Class Of 2025 Graduation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Northwestern University in Qatar celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025 at its 14th annual ceremony, held at the Qatar National Convention Center. The event brought together university leadership, faculty, staff, families, and guests to honor the achievements of this year's graduates, who now join a growing global network of Northwestern alumni.

The Class of 2025 represents a dynamic and resilient group of students who completed their undergraduate journey during a period marked by rapid global change and regional challenges. Hailing from more than 18 countries, the 118 graduates studied journalism, communication, and liberal arts while also contributing to award-winning student projects, groundbreaking research, and community initiatives in Qatar and beyond.

Northwestern University in Qatar Class of 2025.

In his address to the graduates, Marwan M. Kraidy, dean and CEO of Northwestern Qatar, reflected on the symbolic power of light-or nūr-as a guiding principle for the journey ahead.“A flame is not only burning heat; it is also light and warmth,” said Kraidy.“As you leave here, take that habit of critical reflection with you. Use the flame to build a hearth. Start from a place of openness. Pause. Consider all sides. Then decide where your light should shine.” Encouraging graduates to lead with purpose and integrity, he reminded them that“one small flame can ignite a thousand candles.”

In a unique, full-circle moment, Her Excellency Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al-Thani, undersecretary at the Ministry of Labour in Qatar and Class of 2015 alumna, returned to the stage as this year's graduation speaker, a decade after delivering the student address at her own graduation. Reflecting on the transformation from student to professional, she said,“The Najwa that went to Northwestern feels like a different person from a different life.” Her speech balanced humor with heartfelt advice, encouraging the Class of 2025 to“trust the process, play the long game, and change the way you see yourself.”

She also recounted her journey since graduating, from navigating postgraduate studies in Oxford to building a career shaped by rejection, resilience, and reinvention.“While many before me have carved out the space for those of us from the region, we remain underrepresented,” she said.“We have a value to bring to the table, a voice that cannot be substituted by those who write about us.” Drawing from Arabic philosophy, she urged the graduates to embrace wasilah-the means by which we pursue our goals-as the true measure of character.

Joining Dean Kraidy and Sheikha Najwa on the stage, Class of 2025 Speaker Fairuz Yosef Issa addressed her fellow graduates, congratulating them on their achievements and reflecting on the spirit of resilience and perseverance that defined them.“We arrived here as individuals,” she noted,“but today, we leave as a collective, bonded by shared challenges, late-night deadlines, and the belief that stories matter.”

A journalism student known for her advocacy and commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices, she reflected on the unique journey of her class: from entering university at the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic to graduating at a time of a rapidly shifting world.“Northwestern didn't just teach us how to write headlines,” she said.“It taught us how to listen closely, speak honestly, and show up-especially when it's uncomfortable.” Drawing on moments of uncertainty and growth, she reminded her classmates that“our stories are not just ours-they belong to the people we seek to serve.” She went on to urge her peers to carry forward the values of courage, curiosity, and compassion:“We may not know what's next, but we know who we are-and that will always be enough.”

Another highlight of this year's ceremony was the attendance of a senior delegation from Northwestern University's home campus, underscoring Northwestern's support for the campus and community in Qatar. The group included members of the Northwestern University Board of Trustees, Peter J. Barris, chair of the Board, and Provost Kathleen Hagerty. Alongside Dean Kraidy, they participated in the graduation processions and engaged with students, faculty, and staff during the visit.

The ceremony concluded with graduates processing out beneath the Weber Arch, a powerful reversal of their symbolic entry into university life. With their degrees in hand and their next chapters just beginning, the Class of 2025 leaves Northwestern Qatar as alumni, poised to lead with impact after graduation and make a lasting impact across the globe.