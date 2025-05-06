MDMK Leader Vaiko Hospitalised In Chennai After Fall At Home

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 6 (IANS) MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after sustaining an injury in a fall at his residence.

The veteran politician, known for his fiery speeches and long-standing role in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, was taken to Apollo Hospital on Monday following the incident.

According to sources close to the party, the 80-year-old leader reportedly slipped and fell at his home, injuring his hand in the process.

Family members and aides quickly rushed him to the hospital, where he was admitted for further evaluation and treatment.

The hospital authorities confirmed that Vaiko is undergoing medical care and is currently under observation. However, they refrained from sharing detailed information about his condition, citing patient confidentiality.

Party insiders said the injury does not appear to be life-threatening but added that the doctors are taking all necessary precautions due to his age and medical history.

“He is in stable condition and being closely monitored by a team of specialists,” a source familiar with the matter noted.

As of Tuesday morning, no official statement has been released either by the hospital management or Vaiko's office regarding his current health status.

The MDMK cadres and well-wishers have gathered outside the hospital, expressing concern and praying for his speedy recovery.

Vaiko, a prominent figure in Tamil Nadu politics and a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), has led the MDMK since its inception in 1994 after parting ways with the DMK.

He has been a vocal advocate for Tamil rights and various social causes and continues to play an active role in political affairs despite his advancing age.

Further updates on his condition are expected once a formal medical bulletin is issued by the hospital or a statement is released by the MDMK leadership.