403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan Says Call with Trump is Positive
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan described his recent conversation with U.S. Leader Donald Trump as "very productive, comprehensive, and sincere."
Taking to social media platform X, Erdogan emphasized the depth and warmth of the dialogue, calling Trump his “dear friend” and expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the exchange.
Erdogan shared his anticipation of meeting Trump soon, voicing optimism that such a meeting would "bring good outcomes for our countries."
He underscored the importance of the topics discussed, which included a broad range of regional and international matters.
Among the key issues were the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, developments in Syria, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global commerce, and continuing diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States.
The Turkish leader noted that both parties reiterated their shared intention to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in defense and trade sectors.
Erdogan conveyed his gratitude for Trump’s role in attempting to resolve various global disputes, reaffirming Turkey's commitment to support peace, security, and stability across the region.
Erdogan also extended a personal invitation to Trump to visit Turkey at the "earliest opportunity" and mentioned that Trump had reciprocated by inviting the Turkish leader to the United States.
Taking to social media platform X, Erdogan emphasized the depth and warmth of the dialogue, calling Trump his “dear friend” and expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the exchange.
Erdogan shared his anticipation of meeting Trump soon, voicing optimism that such a meeting would "bring good outcomes for our countries."
He underscored the importance of the topics discussed, which included a broad range of regional and international matters.
Among the key issues were the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, developments in Syria, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global commerce, and continuing diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States.
The Turkish leader noted that both parties reiterated their shared intention to enhance bilateral relations, particularly in defense and trade sectors.
Erdogan conveyed his gratitude for Trump’s role in attempting to resolve various global disputes, reaffirming Turkey's commitment to support peace, security, and stability across the region.
Erdogan also extended a personal invitation to Trump to visit Turkey at the "earliest opportunity" and mentioned that Trump had reciprocated by inviting the Turkish leader to the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment