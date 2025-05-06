JOHN IMAH IN SERGIO HUDSON WHILE ATTENDING THE 2025 MET GALA
ABOUT JOHN IMAH:
John Imah is the Co-founder and CEO of SpreeAI. A veteran of the tech industry and a member of the CFDA, Imah's experience spans some of the world's leading technology and media companies. He is a passionate advocate for inclusive innovation, youth mentorship, and purpose-driven leadership. At SpreeAI, he combines his deep expertise in AI and consumer technology with a lifelong love of design and culture.
ABOUT SERGIO HUDSON:
Sergio Hudson launched his eponymous label Sergio Hudson in 2014. Hudson's breakout moment came during the U.S. Presidential Inauguration in 2021 where he dressed both former first lady Michelle Obama and the Vice President. Throughout Hudson's career he's dressed big names like Blake Lively, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Megan Thee Stallion, Priyanka Chopra, and Tracee Ellis Ross. His most noted moments are his custom designs for names like Beyoncé, Issa Rae, and Savannah James, along with his custom Met Gala moments for Audra McDonald, Lala Anthony, Megan Rapinoe, Rachel Brosnahan, and Keke Palmer. The brand has been recognised by the fashion industry numerous times. In 2022, Hudson received Designer of the Year at Harlem's Fashion Row x LVMH Style Awards and was honored again with Designer of the Year in 2023 at Essence's Best In Black Fashion Awards. In February 2023, Hudson received an Achievement Award Grant at The Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala.
