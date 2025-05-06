Manjari Fadnnis Calls Amit Sadh A ‘Brilliant Actor And Warm Person’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Manjari Fadnnis, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming project Pune Highway, heaped praise on her co-stars - calling Amit Sadh a“warm person” and expressing her long-standing admiration for Jim Sarbh's work.

Asked how this film came to her and what made you say yes to it, Manjari said:“As I said, I have had a wonderful association with this team since Barot House in 2019 and had done another film with them called Pigeon.”

“I remember I was on a solo vacation in Ireland walking around Kylemore Abbey & I got a call from Bugs. Saying 'Manjari, I have a great role for you! When do you want to listen to it!' I told him that I'm doing it already. Even before I heard it. Of course later when I heard it I was even more excited about the role.”

She added:“I completely trust Bugs Bhargava as a director and I know whenever he's come to me with a role, it has always been very interesting and challenged me as an actor.”

The actress recalled about when she met him for the first time at Barot House.

“He didn't even audition me and believed I could play that intense complex role which no one had at that time seen me in. That always gives me an added responsibility to give it beyond my best when someone trusts me.”

She went on to heap praise on her co-stars.

“The film had Amit Sadh who I'm very fond of and had a wonderful experience working with on Barot House, such a brilliant actor & warm person & Jim Sarbh who I had not met earlier but have always admired his work & was looking forward to working with him. Besides being such a talented actor, he has such a great vibe. I had all the reasons to say Yes!”

Looking forward, the actress, who gained recognition with her work in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, is excited about her journey in music.

“Right now I'm just living in the moment and enjoying the release of Pune Highway and the excitement around it... After that we have Zindagi Namkeen and Penthouse which will be next in line...”

“Besides, I'm very excited about my journey in music. I've begun as a singer. So I have a couple of singles that will be coming out soon and also I'm looking forward to doing Live shows,” she said.

⁠If not an actor what would you have been, Manjari said that she would have still been in the entertainment business.

“Mostly as a singer and I still would have somehow navigated my way into acting in between somewhere AND balanced life around both... but I don't see myself going anywhere else except this creative entertainment industry... I pretty much belong here and have been accepted with open arms by this city, Mumbai.”