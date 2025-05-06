NBO Celebrates Digital Innovation And Collaboration At The Digital Partnership Awards

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) hosted its inaugural Digital Partnership Awards Ceremony at its Head Office in Muscat, an exclusive event celebrating innovation, collaboration, and the outstanding contributions of public and private sector partners.

The ceremony recognised strategic partnerships that are driving Oman's digital transformation and accelerating NBO's vision of delivering seamless, customer-centric digital banking experiences. By leveraging these alliances, NBO continues to enhance its platforms, simplify customer journeys, and adopt innovative technologies that promote financial inclusion, aligned with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.

Key themes of the event included the importance of cross-sector collaboration, the power of digital innovation in improving customer experiences, and the collective role in shaping a future-ready digital ecosystem.

Award categories included Best Digital Payment Acquirer Excellence and Best Digital Payment Processor, among others, honoring impactful efforts that have elevated Oman's digital infrastructure.

This initiative reaffirms NBO's commitment to partnering with government and industry leaders to build a smart, connected, and digitally empowered national economy.