Trump says Putin won’t speak to EU presidents
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that European Union leaders have repeatedly asked him to reach out to Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging that the Kremlin is ignoring their attempts at communication. In an interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump stated, “EU leaders have asked me to call Putin so many times because he doesn’t return their phone calls.”
According to Trump, the Russian government has shown some willingness to engage with European leaders in the past, such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who contacted Putin in November. However, that outreach was criticized by Ukrainian officials as appeasement.
Trump described his administration’s current role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting they are working toward ending the ongoing conflict. While most NATO countries in Europe continue to support Ukraine militarily—some even considering deploying troops—Russia has rejected the idea of foreign military presence in the region.
Trump also criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, claiming he had not made any effort to contact Putin since the Ukraine crisis intensified in 2022. Trump suggested progress is being made with one side in the peace process but didn’t clarify whether he meant Russia or Ukraine.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, has expressed continued interest in diplomatic solutions, particularly emphasizing its opposition to NATO’s eastward expansion. President Putin has called for a European security structure that ensures no country’s safety comes at the expense of another.
In March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused French President Emmanuel Macron of failing to follow through on his declared willingness to speak with Putin, calling out Western inconsistency in diplomacy.
