moLotus Innovation Driving Banks with Revenue, Transformation, and Profits
(MENAFN- Novosol Mobile Magic Pvt Ltd) The banking industry faces a paradigm shift in Indonesia. Legacy approaches can no longer keep pace with shifting consumer behavior. That’s where the breakthrough moLotus mobile video advertising and interaction platform steps in—accelerating high-margin revenue generation through innovation and transformation with cost savings for banks.
Leveraging partnerships with Telcos like Indosat Ooredoo (iAds-MGram) and Telkomsel (DigiAds), moLotus enables banks to directly reach, interact, and engage over 280 million Indonesian mobile users, sending 40-second mobile video ads straight to their phones, without requiring any app downloads or data plans.
moLotus is a game-changer for banking, offering powerful features: personalization, customization, interactivity, rich media, big data analytics, and automation. Its easy interaction options (SMS, USSD, Web Click, mgram, Call) and diverse rich media formats (HQ Video, Slideshow, Showcase, Brochure, and Greeting) enable banks to run highly effective campaigns. This drives increased visibility, leads generation, response, conversion rates, and customer loyalty, ultimately scaling marketing ROI up to 100x. Banks can also leverage moLotus's AI agents to optimize their advertising further for superior results.
The platform fully complies with banking regulations and data privacy standards, with a proven track record of successful partnerships with leading Southeast Asian banks, including Indonesia.
Unlocking New Revenue Across Core Banking Products
Leading Indonesian banks are already leveraging moLotus to drive measurable growth across high-value segments:
● Credit Card Usage: Personalized video promotions via moLotus drive a 3x higher response rate, resulting in a 15% increase in new credit cardholders.
● Loan Leads: moLotus generates a 6% increase in loan leads, with a strong 46% conversion rate into new accounts.
● Deposit Mobilization: Incentive campaigns on moLotus effectively increase customer deposits and encourage savings.
● Retail Transaction Uplift: Tailored promotional offers via the banking app, powered by moLotus, have increased retail banking transactions by 5%.
● Insurance Promotion: moLotus enables targeted promotion of insurance products to relevant customer segments based on their profiles.
Banks can also use moLotus to promote wealth management, digital wallets, bill payments, forex services, mutual funds, and more.
Real Results from Banks
● HSBC Indonesia achieved a 12% increase in credit card leads and tripled response rates compared to SMS.
● DBS Indonesia saw 46% growth in new accounts and doubled campaign response rates via a loan campaign with e-voucher incentives.
● UOB’s TMRW recorded a 40% jump in new accounts and tripled responses using moLotus-led digital campaigns.
● Bank Mandiri grew leads by 10% and tripled credit card campaign responses.
Performance-Based Pricing for Maximum Banking ROI
moLotus offers flexible, banking-friendly pricing models tailored to maximize results:
● Pay-Per-Delivery(PPD): Banks pay only when mobile video messages are successfully delivered to customers.
● Pay-Per-Lead(PPL): Payment is based on the number of verified customer leads captured via response mechanisms like mgram, SMS, USSD, or web clicks.
● Pay-Per-Conversion(PPC): Banks pay only when a customer completes a valuable action, like a loan approval or card activation.
● Pay-Per-Sale(PPS): Payment tied directly to revenue generated by the campaign—ideal for credit card usage, loan disbursement, or deposit campaigns.
This performance-driven approach ensures marketing spends are tightly aligned to real business outcomes.
Embrace moLotus Now
Banks must act now to stay competitive in Indonesia’s fast-changing digital banking landscape. Contact the moLotus team for a consultation or to schedule a demo tailored to your banking objectives.
