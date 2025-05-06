403
Dust Storms, Severe Weather Blanket Arab Nations, Officials Warn
(MENAFN) Multiple Arab countries are currently experiencing a bout of severe weather, characterized by widespread dust storms and unstable conditions. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Syria, and Iraq have issued warnings to the public, highlighting poor visibility and advising against outdoor and maritime activities.
Meteorological agencies indicate that these disruptive weather patterns, fueled by strong winds carrying dust and debris, are anticipated to continue through Tuesday and potentially extend to the end of the week in the affected nations.
In the UAE, the National Center of Meteorology reported the impact of two distinct dust waves. One originated over the eastern and northern Arabian Gulf, while the other affected Syria, Iraq, and northern Saudi Arabia, both leading to a significant decrease in visibility.
The center's forecast for the UAE predicts persistent active northwesterly winds that will continue to stir up dust and reduce visibility over the next two days. They also noted in a video posted on X that temperatures are expected to decrease by Wednesday.
The National Center of Meteorology in the UAE strongly advised residents to adhere to safety guidelines, limit direct exposure to dust, and avoid inhaling airborne particles.
Saudi Arabia's National Center for Meteorology also utilized X to issue alerts regarding dust-stirring winds expected to persist into Tuesday morning across several regions.
The center issued a low-level yellow alert for light rainfall, active winds, and reduced visibility in Al Baha. Additionally, Riyadh and Qassim were placed under alert for dust particles.
Mecca and Medina are also facing active winds, while orange-level alerts in Riyadh and the Eastern Province cautioned residents about significant dust particles.
The Saudi center further noted that surface winds are likely to continue stirring dust across parts of the kingdom through Wednesday, with coastal winds potentially causing higher waves.
