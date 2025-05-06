403
Trump commands opening again Alcatraz
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has announced plans to reopen and expand Alcatraz Island as a maximum-security prison, aiming to house what he described as the “most ruthless and violent” criminals in the country. In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said the U.S. needs a facility for the "dregs of society" amid continued legal challenges to his immigration and deportation policies.
Alcatraz, located about two kilometers off the coast of San Francisco, originally functioned as a military fort before becoming a federal penitentiary known for its strict security. It operated as a prison for nearly 30 years until closing in 1963 due to high maintenance costs. Since then, it has become a major tourist destination managed by the National Park Service and designated a National Historic Landmark.
Trump claimed he had directed the Department of Justice to reopen and significantly expand Alcatraz, positioning the move as a statement of "Law, Order, and JUSTICE." He criticized the judiciary for blocking efforts to remove undocumented migrants, saying the country would no longer be "held hostage" by criminals or hesitant judges.
Despite the strong rhetoric, Trump later downplayed the idea, telling reporters it was merely something he had been considering. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose district includes Alcatraz, dismissed the proposal as unserious.
During its time as a federal prison, Alcatraz became infamous for its harsh conditions and inescapable location. Of the 36 inmates who attempted to flee, none are confirmed to have succeeded. The facility closed due to its high cost compared to other prisons, but it remains a powerful symbol of the U.S. justice system’s past approach to crime.
