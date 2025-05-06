Implantica announces 15th RefluxStopTM Center in Spain

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced technology into the body, including the unique device RefluxStopTM for the treatment of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces another prestigious Center of Excellence in Spain to offer RefluxStopTM, Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias in Oviedo, Spain.

Congratulations to esteemed surgeon, Dra. Maria Moreno Gijón who performed the first RefluxStopTM procedures at Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias recently. As the principal healthcare center in the Asturias region of northern Spain, Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias is renowned for embracing innovative technology to treat the most challenging conditions.

Dra. Moreno Gijón says, "I have been seeking a new surgical option to treat GERD for years. So many patients have lost hope of managing their symptoms after suboptimal outcomes from current treatments. Many others with complicated conditions are waiting to be treated as they are not even eligible for typical anti-reflux surgical treatment options and for whom medication isn't effective. RefluxStopTM finally gives all GERD patients a chance to experience the benefits of a safe and durable surgical treatment. I'm excited to see the positive impact this will have on my patients' lives."

CEO and founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell, says, "I'm deeply moved by the speed at which top Spanish surgeons such as Dra. Moreno Gijón are embracing the RefluxStopTM procedure. I'm grateful to see the 15th leading center of excellence in Spain, Universitario Central de Asturias, joining the forces as the paradigm for the surgical treatment of acid reflux moves into the next generation with RefluxStopTM. Fifteen new leading centers of excellence in Spain since launch 2 years ago is impressive and shows the demand for RefluxStop's revolutionary new treatment."

Dr. Forsell continues, "It's estimated that up to 40% of GERD patients do not respond to PPIs, the most common medical management of the condition1. A countless number of these patients are also not candidates for traditional anti-reflux surgery that involves encircling the food passageway leaving them resigned to living in pain by the regurgitation of acidic stomach fluid. RefluxStopTM addresses the root cause of GERD without encircling the esophagus thus making surgery available to these patients, offering them the hope of a life free of the painful symptoms of GERD. I can't wait to see how this makes a difference for patients in Oviedo and across northern Spain now that Universitario Central de Asturias offers RefluxStopTM."

1. Kahrilas PJ, Boeckxstaens G, Smout AJ. Management of the patient with incomplete response to PPI therapy. Best Pract Res Clin Gastroenterol. 2013 Jun;27(3):401-14. doi: 1016/j.2013.06.005. PMID: 23998978; PMCID: PMC3761380.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit for further information.

About RefluxStopTM

RefluxStopTM is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStopTM device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStopTM mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

