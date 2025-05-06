SKF offers free tattoo updates as the iconic brand gets a refresh

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF has updated its brand identity to become more modern, confident and dynamic. Even the iconic SKF logotype has gotten a facelift, for the first time since 1908. However, it created some unforeseen consequences - for those who cares the most.

The SKF logotype has become a symbol of excellence in the industry, inspiring some individuals to permanently brand their bodies with it. To honour this dedication, SKF is offering the opportunity to update their tattoos to match the refreshed brand identity.

One of the first to embrace this offer is József Mézes, an SKF distributor from Hungary. Mézes, who got his first SKF tattoo in 1994 and another in 2023, has now yet again tattooed SKF with the new design, proudly placed above his heart.

"As an SKF distributor, I have always kept the company close to my heart. The key element to the company success is passion, brand loyalty and business ethics," says József Mézes.

Video with Mézes.

The new brand identity is bolder and more modern, yet unmistakably SKF. It features a subtly redesigned logo, a more vibrant blue, a new typeface, and more distinctive photography.

"The SKF brand represents the culmination of everything the company does-products, people, values, innovations, reputation, communication, and our vision for the future. As the company embarks on this journey to the future, we take full responsibility for the impact of updating an iconic brand, even when it comes to supporting our fans, and that's why we are offering an update," says Daniel Sjöstrand, Head of brand and campaigns, SKF.

By registering on skf/tattoo , people with SKF tattoos can get up to date with the new brand. The offer is valid for the first 100 applicants until July 31. The applicants are free to choose their own tattoo artists, if they adhere to local rules and regulations.

Disclaimer

SKF offers a tattoo update to the first 100 adults that have an existing tattoo today and who agree to the terms of participation. SKF will not provide a tattoo artist, neither does SKF take accountability for the tattoo artist of choice - the receiver will have to choose their own, but SKF strongly urges participants to choose a certified tattoo artist in a safe environment and participation shall adhere to local rules and regulations.

