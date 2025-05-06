Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hiab Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Sra


2025-05-06 02:31:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIAB CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 6 MAY 2025 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Hiab Corporation - Managers' transactions - Sra
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sra, Luca
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Hiab Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20250505152535_191
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-02
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571013
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 758 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 758 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.


MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109511593

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search