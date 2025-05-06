Hiab Corporation - Managers' Transactions - Moisio
Hiab Corporation - Managers' transactions - Moisio
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Moisio, Jukka
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Hiab Corporation
LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20250505152535_188
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-05-02
Venue: XHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000571013
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1659 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1659 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment