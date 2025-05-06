MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIAB CORPORATION, MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS, 6 MAY 2025 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Hiab Corporation - Managers' transactions - Lindholm

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Lindholm, Casimir

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Hiab Corporation

LEI: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493002B0GOVF42KWX33_20250505152535_187

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-02

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000571013

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 948 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 948 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Hiab (Nasdaq Helsinki: HIAB) is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Globally, Hiab is represented on every continent through its extensive network of 3,000 own and partner sales and service locations, enabling delivery to over 100 countries. The company's continuing operations sales in 2024 totalled approximately EUR 1.6 billion and it employs over 4,000 people.