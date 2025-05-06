5-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted While Playing Outside Home In Karnataka's Tumakuru

MENAFN - IANS) Tumakuru (Karnataka), May 6 (IANS) In a tragic incident, a five-year-old boy playing outside his house died of electrocution in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Poshaka Shetty, son of Chandraiah, a resident of Goraghatta village near Turuvekere town.

According to the police, an electric wire had snapped and fallen over the fence in front of the house. While playing outside in the morning, Poshaka accidentally touched the fence and was electrocuted. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Local residents have expressed outrage against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), alleging negligence and holding the company's officials responsible for the boy's death.

The Dandinashivara police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.

Earlier, locals took to the streets and blocked the arterial road in the Chamarajpet locality of Bengaluru on March 13 after the death of a woman due to electrocution while switching on a motor to draw water.

The deceased, identified as Selvi, was electrocuted at around 5.30 a.m. Despite the area being located close to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) headquarters, houses allegedly do not have direct water connections. Instead, pipes are connected to the main water supply line, and motors are installed to pump water. Residents must manually switch on the motor to access water. While switching on the motor to fetch water, Selvi got electrocuted and died.

On June 27, 2024, in a tragic incident, two auto drivers died of electrocution in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. The deceased were identified as Devaraj Gowda, a resident of Uppinangady, and Raju, a resident of Hassan.

According to police, the incident took place when one of the auto drivers was washing his auto behind Rosario School, and a live electric wire fell on him. Another driver, who was at the spot, tried to rescue him but also got electrocuted, and both died on the spot.

In a heart wrenching incident, Soundarya, 23, and her nine-month-old baby, Suvikasha, were burnt alive after stepping on a snapped electric wire while walking on the footpath near Hope Farm Junction on Whitefield Main Road, located 100 meters from the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) office on November 19, 2023 in Bengaluru.