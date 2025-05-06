403
Sonicwall Redefines Cybersecurity, Sets New Standard With Next Generation Network Security Solutions Built For Msps
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE. - May 6, 2025 - SonicWall today unveiled a full suite of products and services purpose-built to empower and meet the evolving needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers with end-to-end cyber protection and profitable service expansion. At the core of this unveiling are new next-generation mid-range and high-end firewalls (NGFW) built for medium-sized businesses with embedded advanced threat protection.
These new offerings include Managed Protection Security Services (MPSS) Firewall Management with 24/7 monitoring that allows MSPs of any size to offer managed firewall services backed by SonicWall's SonicSentry Network Operations Center (NOC) team. Delivered through the unified, cloud-native SonicPlatform , the service establishes a new industry standard by dramatically reducing cyber exposure, simplifying operations, and maximizing visibility, all backed by expert, always-on security teams and reinforced by a groundbreaking cyber warranty. “SonicWall's new standard for cybersecurity marks a pivotal moment in our evolution as an innovator expanding into a platform-based cybersecurity leader,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk.“As we continue to listen to our partners and evolve with their changing needs, we are consolidating fragmented tools into one secure, scalable, and smart platform. With this launch, we are bringing together industry-leading firewall threat performance, cloud-based ZTNA to replace legacy VPNs, co-managed NOC and SOC services and an industry-first cybersecurity warranty so MSPs have every tool they need to ensure the businesses they serve are safe in a scalable and cost-effective way.” Solutions for Simplified, Scalable Cybersecurity SonicWall is bringing together the tools MSPs need to deliver layered, AI-driven security, from next-generation firewalls and endpoint protection to secure remote access and advanced policy control, managed in one intuitive interface. Designed to eliminate fragmented tools and reduce operational complexity, SonicWall is making it easier than ever for MSPs to offer secure, scalable and smart solutions: Secure :
-
Gen 8 Firewalls (NSa 2800/3800) : Mid-enterprise, high-performance NGFW built for more demanding SMB environments with advanced threat protection.
Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) : Raising the bar relative to implementation and ease of use with a one-click ZTNA connector for secure, simple, policy-based access with dramatically improved network performance and security versus legacy VPN.
Managed Protection Security Services (MPSS) : Backed by the SonicSentry NOC team, the new MPSS bundle extends our partner's bench with a team of network security professionals to ensure firewalls are configured, deployed and updated correctly to provide the best threat protection possible. MPSS is a must-have service from SonicWall that will fast become the industry standard for firewall management.
-
NSM 3.0: SaaS and on-premises platform offering unparalleled visibility and efficiency with harmonized cloud/on-box management.
-
SonicPlatform: A unified, cloud-native platform for centralizing management of all SonicWall appliances, services, and third-party integrations.
SonicWall AI for Monitoring & Insight (SAMI) : Embedded AI/automation to streamline management, speed resolution, and reduce alert fatigue.
-
Multi-Tenant Architecture : Manage multiple clients efficiently through one platform.
Flexible Subscription Licensing : Monthly/annual options support the MSSP model.
Ecosystem Integration : Seamless third-party integrations for operational efficiency.
End-to-End Coverage : From endpoint to edge, SonicWall delivers centralized protection and compliance.
