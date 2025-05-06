Invitation To Enefit Green Investor Webinars Presenting Q1 2025 Interim Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enefit Green will publish its Q1 2025 interim report onand will host two webinars to present the results according to the following schedule.

08 May 2025 at 11.00 EEST webinar in Estonian. To join the event please click here .

08 May 2025 at 13.00 EEST webinar in English. To join the event please click here .

During both events results will be presented by Juhan Aguraiuja, CEO and Argo Rannamets, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. We encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to ... .

Further information:

Sven Kunsing

Head of Finance Communication

