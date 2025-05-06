Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invitation To Enefit Green Investor Webinars Presenting Q1 2025 Interim Results


2025-05-06 02:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enefit Green will publish its Q1 2025 interim report on 08 May 2025 at 09.00 EEST and will host two webinars to present the results according to the following schedule.

08 May 2025 at 11.00 EEST webinar in Estonian. To join the event please click here .

08 May 2025 at 13.00 EEST webinar in English. To join the event please click here .

During both events results will be presented by Juhan Aguraiuja, CEO and Argo Rannamets, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. We encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to ... .

The recordings of the webinars will be made available on the company's web page.


Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
...



