Invitation To Enefit Green Investor Webinars Presenting Q1 2025 Interim Results
08 May 2025 at 11.00 EEST webinar in Estonian. To join the event please click here .
08 May 2025 at 13.00 EEST webinar in English. To join the event please click here .
During both events results will be presented by Juhan Aguraiuja, CEO and Argo Rannamets, CFO. Each session will be followed by Q & A. We encourage participants to send their questions beforehand to ... .
The recordings of the webinars will be made available on the company's web page.
Further information:
Sven Kunsing
Head of Finance Communication
...
